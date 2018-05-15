In Padmanabha Nagar constituency, the battle between JD(S) and BJP is going to be tougher. BJP fielded R Ashoka against VK Gopal of JD(S) and Congress’ M Srinivas during Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. Reports said that this year, the total number of votes cast from the constituency was 2,67,869. Here are the live updates from Padmanabha Nagar constituency:

With results of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 coming out on May 15, all eyes seem to be on Padmanabha Nagar constituency. The following constituency paves way for an epic battle between JD(S) and BJP which are going neck-to-neck to claim the power in the constituency. During this years’ Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP fielded R Ashoka against VK Gopal of JD(S) and Congress’ M Srinivas. This year the total number of votes registered from the constituency was 2,67,869. In 2013, BJP scored 53,680 votes and won the seat against Congress’ 33,557 votes.

JD(S) was the party which lost the battle against Congress and BJP and was able to secure only 20.47% of vote share with mere 26,272 votes in 2013. Padmanabha Nagar is situated in the south of the city, very close to the highway leading to Kanakapura. It is surrounded by Kumaraswamy Layout, Gowdanapalya, Chennamanakere, Kathriguppe, Kadirenahalli, Uttarahalli and Chikkakalasandra.

08:56am: BJP’s R Ashoka is leading.

08:51am: Counting is underway.

08:29am: Counting begins.