Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi government's attempts of coming into power by terming it a "mockery" of the Constitution. A few minutes later, he was countered by BJP chief Amit Shah who termed his party's actions as "murder of democracy." Remarks by Rahul Gandhi came in after Supreme Court had refused to put a stay on the oath-taking ceremony of BS Yeddyurappa.

With fresh twists getting reported from Karnataka each second, the war of words between the BJP and Congress leaders just doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Just a few hours after BJP candidate BS Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the new Karnataka Chief Minister on May 17, Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi government’s attempts of coming into power by terming it a “mockery” of the Constitution. However, he was soon countered by BJP chief Amit Shah who termed his party’s actions as “murder of democracy.”

Ending his silence over the Karnataka polls drama for the first time, Rahul Gandhi said that the continuous attempts by the BJP to form a government in Karnataka even when they do not enjoy majority have made “mockery of the Constitution.” Taking to his Twitter handle, Congress president Rahul Gandhi wished Modi government is a sarcastic way. He said, “This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy.” Meanwhile, he was soon shushed by the BJP chief who said that Congress has murdered democracy with its opportunistic actions. The remarks by Rahul Gandhi came in after Supreme Court had refused to put a stay on the oath-taking ceremony of BS Yeddyurappa.

The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2018

The ‘Murder of Democracy’ happens the minute a desperate Congress made an ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka’s welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2018

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah further added that he must not forget the “glorious” history of his party. He said, “The legacy of Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s Party is the horrific Emergency, blatant misuse of Article 356, subverting the courts, media and civil society.” Commenting on people’s mandate, BJP chief said BJP has 104 seats, Congress has 78 seats and JD(S) has only 37 seats. Sharing the following details he said, “People are wise to realise.”