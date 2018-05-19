Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed PM Modi and BJP after Yeddyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister ahead of the floor test as he did not have the number enough to prove the majority. Rahul Gandhi called PM Modi as corruption and said we have seen openly how the PM directly authorized purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka, so the idea that PM spreads in the country that he is fighting corruption, is a blatant lie, he is corruption.

After Yeddyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi in a press conference hit out at PM Modi and BJP. Calling the Prime Minister as corrupt, Rahul Gandhi said, “You’ve seen openly how the PM directly authorized purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka, so the idea that PM spreads in the country that he is fighting corruption, is a blatant lie, he is corruption.” Rahul Gandhi while praising his party MLAs said, “I am proud that opposition stood together and defeated the BJP and we will continue to do so.”

Slamming BJP MLAs, speaker for not waiting for the National Anthem to be played and leaving the Assembly, Rahul Gandhi said, “Did you notice that after the entire exercise in Karnataka Vidhan Sabha, the BJP legislators and speaker chose to leave the house before the national anthem? It shows they can disrespect any institution if in power, both BJP & RSS have disrespected institutions.”

Yeddyurappa today resigned as Karnataka CM after delivering an emotional speech in the Karnataka Assembly. It was expected that Yeddyurappa will go for the floor test but as he did not have the number enough to claim the majority, he decided to resign from CM’s post. Giving his speech during which he almost was going to cry, Yeddyurappa said that Karnataka needs a BJP government. People have shown faith in us by giving us 104 seats. Congress-JDS alliance is an opportunistic alliance.

During his departing speech, Yeddyurappa also said, “If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise. But we will get 28 out of 28 seats in Lok Sabha.” Yeddyurappa today in the Karnataka Assembly said that he wanted to work for the state.

