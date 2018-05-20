The Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy is all set to form government in Karnataka. Mr Kumaraswamy will form the government with support of Congress and his swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The JDS leader has invited heavyweight politicians including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandra Babu Naidu.

The Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy will take the oath on Wednesday, May 23, and form the government in Karnataka with support of Congress. After the resignation of 2-day Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy announced to form alliance government with the support of his 36 and Congress’ 78 MLAs. Many political heavyweights including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and BSP chief Mayawati are likely to attend the swearing in ceremony. At first, the ceremony had been planned for Monday but it was changed due to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary and scheduled for Wednesday.

“Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu and K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated me. Mayawati ji has also blessed me. I have invited all regional leaders for the oath ceremony. I’ve also invited Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji personally,” said Mr Kumawaswamy.

Kumaraswamy also took a jibe at BJP and BS Yeddyurappa saying “We don’t need 15 days to prove the majority, we will do it as soon as possible.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court ordered BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to take the floor test on May 19 instead of giving his 15 days time as granted by Karnataka governor. As per the result of Karnataka 2018 elections, BJP secured 104, Congress 78 and JDS bagged 36 seats.

The BJP was 8 numbers short of the 112-majority mark but was invited by the Governor to form the government on being the single largest party in the state. However, Congress-JDS combine has 116 members, well above the majority mark and Kumaraswamy will become the next CM of Karnataka.

On Saturday after the high voltage drama, BS Yeddyurappa resigned 2-days after taking the oath of Chief Minister. He also delivered an emotional speech before handing over his resignation to the governor Vajabhai Vella.