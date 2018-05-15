The BJP has fielded its four-time winner from the Rajaji Nagar constituency. BJP leader S Suresh Kumar is fighting against Congress leader G Padmavathi. The voting has already started in the constituency. Earlier during Karnataka Assembly elections 2013, BJP's S Suresh Kumar had won the constituency by getting 39,291 votes in comparison with Congress' R Manjula Naidu who got only 24,482 votes. Here are the live updates from Rajaji Nagar constituency:

Rajajinagara is a residential locality in the west of Bangalore. It’s one of the zones of BBMP. It is bordered by Basaveshwaranagar, Malleshwaram, Mahalakshmipuram alias West of Chord road 2nd stage, Mahalakshmi Layout, Vijayanagar and Rajajinagara Industrial Suburb.

09:03am: BJP’s S Suresh Kumar is leading.

08:51am: Counting is underway.

08:29am: Counting begins.