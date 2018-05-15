Ramanagaram is a State Assembly constituency in the Ramanagaram district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka. JDS won the seat in 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 25,398 votes. The seat observed a voter turnout of 82.55% in 2018. Here are the live updates from Ramanagaram Constituency.

Janata Dal Secular president HD Kumaraswamy enjoys enormous clout in Ramanagaram as he is yet to be usurped from the constituency ever since he defeated Congress’ CM Lingappa in 2004. During 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, Kumaraswamy won Ramanagaram by securing over 25,000 votes more than his closest rival, Maridevaru of Congress. Ramanagaram is the stronghold of Kumaraswamy, former chief minister and son of ex-PM HD Deve Gowda, and he is expected to retain power in the constituency with flying colours. Along with Kumaraswamy, Congress’ Iqbal Hussain HA and BJP’s Leelavathi are also in the fray this time out.

List of candidates contesting in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 from Ramanagaram Constituency includes Leelavathi, Iqbal Hussain.H.A, S.Kantaraju, B.S.Kumar, Gulab Jan, Bharath.N, Manjunath. J, G.P.Shankaregowda, Shivakumar.S, Siddamaraiah.S, Surendra Ramanagara, H.D.Kumaraswamy and J.T.Prakash.

Here are the live updates from Ramanagaram Constituency:

8:12am: HD Kumaraswamy leading on Ramanagaram seat.

8:10am: Counting of voters begins.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018 Live Updates