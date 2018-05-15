The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has field its Chief Minister candidate BS Yeddyurappa from Shikaripur constituency in the high stake Karnataka assembly elections 2018. The BJP is looking forward to make a comeback in the state with a clear mandate.Shikaripura had been Yeddyurappa's constituency since 1983.

Shikaripura Assembly constituency holds great importance for BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa as he is fighting the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 with an aim to return to power in the state. Shikaripura had been Yeddyurappa’s constituency since 1983. While contesting from the seat in Shivamogga district, BJP’s Yeddyurappa has contested around eight times from Shikaripura seat and has lost just once. He was the BJP’s first chief minister in the southern state when he assumed charge in 2007.

Earlier in 2013, Yeddyurappa had contested from the same seat and won by getting 69,126 votes. He was competing against HS Shanthaveerappagowda alias Shantanna of the Indian National Congress (INC). The Congress candidate got 44,701 votes in 2013.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of Shikaripura constituency:

8: 40 am— JD(s) candidate H T Balegara is now ahead in the race.

8: 30 am— BJP candidate Goni Malatesha is leading in Shikaripura.

8:15 am— Yeddyurappa leading as per early trends.

8:00 am — Counting of votes begins at BS Yeddyurappa’s constituency Shikaripura.

EVMs have been opened across counting centres in #Karnataka. Visuals from a counting centre in #Hubali.#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/XsOHZiZgZs — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018 Live Updates