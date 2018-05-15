The Shimoga constituency is one of the most popular and high stake seats. The senior leader of Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Deputy Chief Minister KS Eswarappa is contesting from this seat against Congress' prominent candidate Prasanna Kumar.

Shimoga constituency is the district headquarters of Shimoga district that lies in the central part of Karnataka. The city lies on the banks of river Tunga. In Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, BJP’s KS Eswarappa of BJP, HN Niranjan of JD(S) and Prasanna Kumar of Congress are a few of the prominent candidates fighting from the Shimoga seat.

Earlier in 2013, the total number of votes contested were 1,39,648. In 2013, KB Prasanna Kumar won the seat by getting 39,355 votes against S Rudregowda’s 39,077. Rudregowda belonged to Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) which later merged with the BJP.

Here are the live updates of Shimoga constituency:

8: 00 am— Counting of votes begins at Shimoga constituency.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018 Live Updates