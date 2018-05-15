Live election result of Shivajinagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shivaji Nagar MLA.

Congress enjoys massive popularity in Shivajinagar and Roshan Baig is the party’s spearhead in the constituency for more than 20 years. He won the constituency in 2013 elections with a total 49,649 votes while the runner-up Nirmal Surana of BJP secured 28,794 votes. BJP has been trying extremely hard to storm back here but the Congress has managed to keep them at bay since 2008. Roshan Baig contested Karnataka elections 2018 seeking to retain power once again while he was challenged by BJP’s Katta Subramanya Naidu. Another surprise contender in the recently held elections was Aam Aadmi Party’s Ayub Khan.

Here are the live updates of Shivajinagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018.

9:00 am- Congress’ R Roshan Baig is leading, according to the initial trends

