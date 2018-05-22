The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to give an urgent hearing into Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha's plea challenging Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite Kumaraswamy for govt formation in the Karnataka. The Hindu Mahasabha had approached the Supreme Court against the HD Kumaraswamy swearing-in ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on May 23. On March 19, BS Yeddyurappa resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to give an urgent hearing into Hindu Mahasabha’s plea that challenged the swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Calling it unconstitutional, the Hindu Mahasabha had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Congress-JDS government formation in the state. In the petition, Hindu Mahasabha said, “It is a fraud on the electorate terms and it is a violation of the Constitution of India”.The Hindu Mahasabha alleged that Governor did not exercise his power under Article 163 of the Constitution of India in the right spirit.

On May 19, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa resigned as Chief Minister of Karnataka after delivering an emotional speech ahead of the floor test in Vidhana Soudha, which paved a way for Governor Vajubhai Vala to invite the HD Kumaraswamy to form the government in the state. HD Kumaraswamy is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 23. Leaders of various opposition parties including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BSP supremo Mayawati are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. In its March 18 order on Congress-JDS alliance petitions, the Supreme Court had advanced the floor test and ordered BS Yeddyurappa to prove its majority on May 19 at 4pm.

In the Karnataka elections results, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, 8 short of the magic number, while the Congress winning 78 and JDS 37. Yesterday, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa approached the Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat alleging grave irregularities in Karnataka Assembly elections. The development comes a day after cases of VVPAT machines were found in Vijaypur district of Karnataka. However, Karnataka’s chief electoral officer said recovered cases of VVPATs have nothing to do with the poll process.