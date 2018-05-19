BJP's BS Yeddyurappa resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka after holding office for two days. His resignation came just ahead of the floor test where BJP was ordered to prove majority in the state Assembly by the Supreme Court.

Just after 2 days of assuming office as the 19th Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa on Saturday resigned from the post ahead of the floor test where the party was ordered to prove majority in the state Assembly. After announcing his resignation, Yeddyurappa asserted that the party will not go ahead with the floor test. HD Kumaraswamy, who is the leader of the JDS, is expected to stake claim to form his government in alliance with the Congress. Kumaraswamy will also have to prove his coalition strength in the Karnataka Assembly.

On May 16, the BJP’s state unit president Yeddyurappa was invited to form the government by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala despite securing 104 seats, 8 seats short of a clear majority. He was further given 15 days to prove majority but an agitated Congress-JDS alliance immediately moved the Supreme Court demanding a significant reduction in the time given to prove majority in an overnight court session. The apex court later ordered the BJP to undergo the floor test on May 19.

Governor Vala had come in for massive criticism and ridicule in the mainstream as well as social media for inviting Yeddyurappa to form the government when it was amply clear that the JDS-Congress alliance had the numbers.

During his speech in the Vidhana Soudha, Yeddyurappa noted in a voice choked with emotion that the party had won 104 seats against 40 earlier and had won the people’s respect. He said the farmers should get some relief in an oblique reference to his attempt to clear farm loans which was struck down by the Supreme Court ahead of the trust vote. The mandate was against the Congress and the JDS, Yeddyurappa said. Referring to the Lok Sabha elections due next year, he said he will do his utmost to ensure that the BJP wins all 28 Lok Sabha seats from the state of Karnataka.

He thanked the people of Karnataka for reposing faith in him. After the charged emotional speech, Yeddyurappa went to the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to Governor Vala.