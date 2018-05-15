Varuna, the constituency that was about to witness a grand battle between Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra and Yeddyurappa’s son Vijayendra, until BJP decided not to field Vijayendra from the seat. The seat lost it importance after BJP's decision. Here are the live updates from Varuna constituency:

All eyes were on Varuna constituency after it was reported that the battle would be between Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra and Yeddyurappa’s son Vijayendra. However, BJP’s decision of not fielding Vijayendra pulled the curtains on the epic battle-to-be. During the Karnataka Assembly elections 2013, Congress’ Siddaramaiah had won the seat with 84,385 seats against Kapu Siddalingaswamy of Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) which later merged with BJP in 2014.

After BJP withdrew the name of Yeddyurappa’s son, the battle for Varuna constituency doesn’t seem to be of much importance. However, the pressure is expected on Sidda’s son as his father had won the seat in 2013. Varuna (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Mysore district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. From 2,13,812 voters in constituency, 1,08,249 are male, 1,05,547 female and 13 others.

08:44am: Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra is leading in Varuna constituency.

08:29am: Counting begins.