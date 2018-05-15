Live election result of Yelahanka constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Yelahanka MLA.

Yelahanka constituency in Bengaluru is a constituency where a direct contest is expected between the BJP and the Congress. Yelahanka till 2014 used to be a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes but became a general constituency after delimitation. Being one of the smallest assembly constituencies in Bengaluru, it has a total of 3.73 lakh voters.

In 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections, Hanumanthe Gowda of the JDS is contesting the election against Congress’ Vishwanath and BJP’s MN Gopalkrishna and is expected to be a tough fight. Breaking up the voters tally gender wise, there are close to 1,92,813 male voters, 1,81,125 female voters, 19 are transgenders. In 2013 Assembly Election results, BJP’s SR Viswanath won the seat against JDS’s B Chandrappa and Congress’ Gopala Krishna MN.

Here are the live updates of Yelahanka constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018

9:00 am- BJP’s S R Vishwanath is leading, according to initial trends

