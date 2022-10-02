Haryana Governor Honours Rajya Sabha MP Kartik Sharma with the title Champion of Change Haryana- 2021 2 October, 2022 | Vijay Hardik

The Champions of Change event was organized by the Interactive Forum on Economy (IFIE) on Sunday at Hyatt Regency Hotel, Chandigarh, in which personalities from various fields participated. At the same time, Rajya Sabha MP Kartik Sharma also participated in this program. On this occasion, he was awarded the Champion of Change Haryana-2021 title.

The hon’ble member of parliament Kartik Sharma received this honor for his incomparable contribution to the media world. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and State Governor Bandaru Dattatreya were also present on the occasion.

Has Keen Understanding of Issues Faced by the Common Man

Kartik Sharma is a young Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana. He constantly spends time among the people, farmers, and youth, and meets with them to understand their problems. The driving force behind his politics is to raise the issues faced by the common man in the Rajya Sabha. It is his endeavor that all their problems should be resolved immediately.

Champions Of Change Title Rooted In Indian Values

The Champions of Change award is rooted in Indian philosophical values. It is awarded to personalities who have contributed to the field of Gandhian values, cleanliness, social service, courage, and inclusive social development. In the present edition of the event, MP Kartik Sharma was honored. It should also be mentioned that every year IFIE organization organizes this program in India at the international, national, and state level.

It is usually presented by the President of India, Vice President, Governor, or any prominent person in the country.

MP Kartik Sharma Expresses Gratitude On Receiving The Honour

Rajya Sabha MP Kartik Sharma expressed his gratitude upon being bestowed with the honour. Upon receiving the award he said, “I thank everyone for this award.” He remarked on the nature of change and progress. In his remarks, he said that change begins at home and is handed down from one generation to other. He added that it is impossible for progress to happen without change.

In concluding his remarks, MP Kartik Sharma praised PM Modi. He said, “PM Modi brought a change by passing the Triple Talaq Act, revoking Article 370, and through the Swachh Bharat Mission.”

MP Kartik Sharma Also Praises Haryana CM For His Efforts

The young Rajya Sabha MP also praised Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for his efforts to effect change. He said that CM Khattar also brought about change by focusing on good governance, transparency, and ed-tech.

It is special that this award is being awarded on Gandhi Jayanti. Today is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, he also fought for the independence of the country and always fought for a change.