Come summer, it’s time to bring out the shorts and tees to beat the heat. But it’s also vacation time which means travel and more. Here are the top 10 must-haves for summer this year wherever you may be heading to.

The floral sundress:

Summer means the sun and you need to have a pretty floral, colourful, sleeveless sundress to add some zing to your style quotient. Choose bright colours in cotton or linen and whether you wear it long or short, you can team it up with your sneakers or flip-flops and a hat too.

The white shirt:

Who doesn’t have a white shirt in their wardrobe? Make sure you get plenty out of your shirt this summer. For the day look, pair it up with denim shorts or a skirt and throw on a bright scarf to make it colourful. If stepping out at night, wear the shirt with a pair of jeans, heels and some bright red lipstick and you are all set. The amazing thing about a white shirt is that you can dress it up or dress it down.

The skirt:

Summer 2018 is about skirts – wraps, maxi or mini. Get yourself comfortable and fashionable skirt that can add a feminine touch to your wardrobe. Choose cool summer colours so skip the monotone blacks, greys and blues. Reds, yellows, greens, and pinks are great hues to opt for.

The scarf:

You might think a scarf isn’t important but yes, it is. The scarf has so many different ways it can enhance an outfit and can also protect you. Wrap it around your neck as an accessory or around your head to protect it from the sun, it makes a great style statement. Make sure you get a bring printed scarf that can be worn with numerous outfits.

The shades:

The best advice anyone can give you is to invest in a good pair of shades. Don’t buy cheap ones because they are cheap – you could end up damaging your eyes in the heat as it won’t protect your eyes well. A pair of top quality shades is a long-term investment and can be worn all year round. What’s more, they can last for years!

The crossbody sling:

Whether you are on a long vacation or you are taking a weekend break, the crossbody sling is the perfect summer bag to buy. These are light and just big enough to carry your essentials like a wallet, lipstick and keys. You don’t need to lug around a tote or a big bag all the time.

The white sandals:

One of the trendiest shoes for summer this year is the white sandals. These go with any outfit because they are white and white is the perfect summer colour too. Don’t get the white trainers even if you are tempted – let your feet breathe!

The colour balm:

Everyone should get themselves a colour balm – the best accessory for your sun-kissed lips. They are available in numerous sheer shades and being summer think light pastels rather than dark hues.

The purple highlights:

When you are off on vacation, you want to add some spice to your look, isn’t it? Other than the clothes, the hot new look this season is getting violet or purple highlights. The Pantone colour of 2018 is violet and there’s a lot of violets out there not just on accessories and apparel but even in lipsticks, nail colour and more. Get some violet or purple highlights for the summer and see how much it adds to your look.

The one-piece swimsuit:

It’s also time to swim and enjoy the cool blue waters and the ideal swimsuit this summer is the one-piece suit. These are available in a variety of prints now – so throw out the plain coloured ones and get some funky suits!