October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the day is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti throughout the country in remembrance of the ‘Father of the nation’.

Throughout the country in remembrance of the ‘Father of the nation’, October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. It marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Thousands of visitors can be seen at Raj Ghat where the Mahatma has been cremated as well as Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat every year on this day. Millions of Indian citizens and government officials cutting across all differences and religion lines pay their tributes and prayers to the epitome of non-violence and unity.

Gandhi is remembered worldwide too for his views, ideals and philosophy. Moreover, the Narendra Modi led government announced Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi aiming to eradicate open defecation and cleanliness.

Here are some of the wishes and Images, poster, HD wallpapers, pictures for Facebook Status and Whatsapp DP on 2 October Gandhi Jayanti 2020: