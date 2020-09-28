October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the day is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti throughout the country in remembrance of the ‘Father of the nation’.

Every year October 2 marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti throughout the country in remembrance of the ‘Father of the nation’. It is observed as a public holiday and all Indians fondly remember their Bapu. Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Gujarat and the mahatma is revered worldwide for his non-violent civil disobedience movements and ideals of living.

In India, it is a national holiday and all major public institutes and educational institutes are closed on that day. Several events, prayer services and exhibitions are held widely in his remembrance. Thousands visit New Delhi’s Raj Ghat where Gandhi has been cremated, annually on this day to pay their tributes and prayers. Photos, statues and idols of Mahatma Gandhi throughout different parts of India are illuminated with flowers and garlands.

Here are some of the wishes and motivational Quotes, Messages, Greetings and Shayari in Hindi, English to wish your fellow countrymen on the occasion of this great soul.