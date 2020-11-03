2020 Karwa Chauth Vrat date and Puja timings for San Diego, California, United States: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 3, 2020, in the United States of America. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will begin at 04:55 PM to 06:15 PM with the duration of 01 Hour 19 Mins.

Here are the important timings:

The timings of Karwa Chauth Upavasa will be 06:09 AM to 07:09 PM and will last for 13 hours. On this day, the moon will be sighted at 07:09 PM. This year, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 01:54 PM on Nov 03, 2020, and will continue till 03:44 PM on Nov 04, 2020.

On the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth, wives fast from sunrise to sunset and pray for their husband’s long life. The word Karwa means an earthen pot that is used to keep water cool and the word Chauth because this festival falls on the 4th day after the full moon in Kartik month. In many places, Karwa Chauth day is also referred to as Karak Chaturthi.

Traditionally, the fast of Karwa Chauth is followed by married women only. They observe a day-long fast for the long life and well-being of their husband. Wives get ready almost like a newlywed bride applying Mehndi i.e. henna a day before Karwa Chauth.