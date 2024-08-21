In today’s digital age, social media has become an integral part of life, especially for Generation Z. From school assignments to entertainment, this generation is perpetually connected to the internet, with much of their time spent on platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. However, while these platforms offer a way to stay connected, a new study highlights growing concerns about their impact on mental health.

Findings from the Study

A recent survey by Talker Research, commissioned by LG Electronics, sheds light on the negative emotions that arise from social media use among Gen Z. Conducted online between June 20 and June 24, the survey involved 2,000 Gen Z social media users from America. The findings are troubling: 49% of respondents reported feelings of stress and anxiety after using social media, with 30% specifically mentioning these emotions. The primary triggers for these feelings were content related to physical violence, politics, and sexually explicit material. Alarmingly, it takes just 38 minutes for these negative emotions to manifest in young users.

Moreover, 54% of participants expressed frustration with the content on their feeds, noting that it did not align with their interests or preferences. Many felt they had little to no control over the content that appeared, adding to their stress.

Despite the anxiety and stress associated with social media, many Gen Z users find it difficult to disengage from these platforms. The study identified several reasons for this reluctance: boredom was the most common reason, but others included the desire to laugh or smile, seek a distraction, stay informed about current events, and keep up with friends.

Expert Insights

Louis Giagrande, Head of US Marketing at LG Electronics, addressed the issue, stating that excessive time spent on social media can leave users feeling drained. He urged users to be more mindful of the content they engage with and emphasized the importance of curating a more positive online experience. Giagrande also suggested that users take proactive steps to “reset” their feeds by interacting with uplifting content, which could encourage algorithms to display more positive posts as per News18.

The study highlights a significant challenge for Gen Z: while they are aware of the negative impact social media can have on their mental health, they find it difficult to disconnect. As they navigate this digital landscape, the importance of balance and mindful content consumption cannot be overstated. The need for platforms and users alike to foster a healthier online environment is more crucial than ever.

