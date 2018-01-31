A very rare event, which has not been witnessed in last 36 years, that is 'super blood blue moon', will be glimpsed on January 31. The event is causing much buzz as it combines three unusual lunar events - an extra big super moon, a blue moon, and a total lunar eclipse.

A very rare event, which has not been witnessed in the last 36 years, that is ‘super blood blue moon’, will be glimpsed on January 31 in many parts of western North America, Asia, Middle East, Russia and Australia. The event is causing much buzz as it combines three unusual lunar events – an extra big super moon, a blue moon, and a total lunar eclipse. A Blue Moon combined with a Supermoon is when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth and appears to be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than the normal, this mystic phenomenon is called a Super Blue Blood Moon happens. Supermoons generally only occur once every 14 months and will not happen again until January 2019.

Here are the 5 things you need to know about super blood blue moon 2018



1. The Blood Moon occurs because the Earth is passing between the Moon and the Sun, which gives the Moon a reddish tint to it. It is caused by the light bending around the Earth because of gravity passing around a portion of the atmosphere, more commonly known as a lunar eclipse.

2. As it is a watchful site to see, the best time to watch it which will be at 6:51 a.m, so you need to get up early to witness this beautiful site. The maximum eclipse will be at 7:29 a.m. However, since the sunrise is at 7:44 a.m., that will affect the view in the hour before sunrise. Try to keep in mind that the people on the East Coast won’t be able to see the moon during its best phase when it fully turns reddish. They may be able to see the moon as it starts to turn reddish in colour.

3. The phrase has nothing to do with the actual colour of the moon, although the colour ‘blue moon’ may occur in certain atmospheric conditions, for example, if volcanic eruptions or fires leave particles in the atmosphere of just the right size to preferentially scatter red light.

4. According to NASA (The National Aeronautics and Space Administration), the ‘Super Blue Blood Moon,’ commonly referring to the lunar trilogy will be visible on 31 January in the Middle East, Asia, eastern Russia, Australia and New Zealand. It will occur during the moonrise, which is in the evening.

5. NASA scientists say the way the moon’s surface responds during the eclipse can provide insights about where to land a rover for a future mission. The clues will be in the surface temperature changes during the event. As Day explains, the moon has a dramatic temperature range – from more than 200 degrees Farenheit to more than 200 degrees below zero – but it changes very gradually because a lunar day is almost 28 Earth days long.