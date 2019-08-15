The whole country is celebrating the day of love between the brother and the sister today. Raksha Bandhan is a religious festival which is celebrated all over the country to mark the bond between the brother and the sister. Know about the shubh muhurat to tie rakhi to your brother, read below!

The auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated in the whole country today along with the Independence Day. This festival is a symbol of the bond between a brother and a sister. This religious day is influenced by the Hindu culture, the sister ties rakhi on the wrist of her brother in regards to pray for his prosperity, health and long life and in return, the brother promises to protect her for life and showers her with gifts and sweets.

To celebrate this promising day with her brother, the sister prepares a thali which is called as RAKHI KI THALI, which includes akshat (rice mixed with turmeric), a small diya, kumkum, and a rakhi. After applying tilak on brother’s forehead, the rakhi is tied by the sister on the wrist of her brother in the presence of the family members.

According to drikpanchang.com, today’s shubh muhurat for tieing the rakhi to your brother is between 05:54 AM to 05:59 PM and Raksha Bandhan aparahna time is between 01:44 PM to 04:20 PM.

The rituals may be performed differently in various communities but the essence of the festival remains the same that is the love between brother and sister. Post the rakhi ceremony, both shares the sweets with each other and the brother surprises his sister with the gifts.