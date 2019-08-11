73rd Independence Day: On the 74th Independence day lets take a look at patriotic independence day wishes, quotes, speech, GIFs, and English Whatsapp and facebook messages.

73rd Independence Day: Here are 10 wishes, messages for Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp in English: It has been 73 years since we have got Independence, so to celebrate this day with our loved ones and family members here are top 10 English wishes, quotes, gifs, texts. Like every year this year too we will celebrate Independence Day on August 15, 2019, and will move into the 74th year of Independence.

But before we do that let’s take a brief look at the history of our Independence. August 15 is considered a national holiday in India where from offices to colleges to schools flag hoisting ceremonies, parades, cultural events, and many more activities take place. It is around the same time when the United Kingdom Parliament passed the Indian Independence act in 1947.

Independence Day is just around the corner so let’s take a look at some of the wishes, quotes, photos, gifs in English for Independence Day 2019.

Salute to our Martyrs who laid their lives for us..

Happy Independence Day to you and your family.

Celebrate hard-won freedom …honour the founding of your homeland … free from foreign rule … Happy August 15th

Trailing the colours of the national flag… Orange, White and Green… let’s stand together for unity, prosperity and peace

It makes my heart beat with pride,

to see the colors of Independence Day spreading happiness and great joys all around.

May the glory of Independence Day Be with your forever.

Celebrate the free spirit of India.

May this Independence Day Fills your life happiness and prosperity.

Happy Independence Day.

Feel the pride of being the part of such a glorious nation.

Here’s sending my warm patriotic wishes to make this day truly memorable.

As We Celebrate On This Day

Remember That No Nation Is Perfect

It Needs To Be Made Perfect

Happy Independence Day

Proud to be an Indian

Let’s celebrate the glory of a free Indian and uphold the pride and honor of being an Indian.

Happy Independence Day