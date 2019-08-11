73rd Independence Day: On August 15, 2019, 73rd Independence Day is celebrated to commemorate freedom from the 200-year-old British government. Flag is hoisted at cultural programmes governmental, non-governmental institutions, schools and colleges across the country. On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi.

From common man to celebrities, everyone exchange their wishes and messages on this day to celebrate this day through social media messages on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru had raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. It is observed throughout the flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events and it is a national holiday.

Like Republic day, on Independence Day patriotic songs in regional languages are broadcast on television and radio channels.

Check out some Independence day wishes and messages:

सुन्दर हैं जग में सबसे,

नाम भी न्यारा हैं

जहा जाती-भाषा से बढ़कर

देश-प्रेम की धारा हैं

निश्छल, पावन, प्रेम पूर्ण

वो भारत देश हमारा है

Happy Swatantrata Diwas

2. कुछ नशा तिरंगे की आन का हैं,

कुछ नशा मातृभूमि की शान का हैं

हम लहरायेंगे हर जगह ये तिरंगा

नशा ये हिंदुस्तान की शान का हैं..!!

हैप्पी इंडिपेंडेंस डे 2018

3. गूँज रहा हैं दुनिया में भारत का नगाड़ा

चमक रहा आसमा में देश का सितारा

आज़ादी के दिन आओ मिलके करें दुआ

की बुलंदी पर लहराता रहे तिरंगा हमारा

हैप्पी पंद्रह अगस्त दोस्तों

4. भूल ना जाना भारत माँ के सपूतों का बलिदान

इस दिन के लिए जो हुए थे हंसकर कुर्बान

आज़ादी की ये खुशियां मनाकर लो ये शपथ

की बनाएंगे देश भारत को और भी महान

Bharat Mata Ki Jai

5. चलो फिर से वो नजारा याद करले,

सहीदो के दिल में थी वो ज्वाला याद करले,

जिसमे बहकर आज़ादी पहुची थी किनारे पे,

देसभक्तो के खून की वो धारा याद करले.

Happy 15th August Dosto

6. ना पूछो ज़माने को,

क्या हमारी कहानी हैं,

हमारी पहचान तो सिर्फ ये हैं

की हम सिर्फ हिंदुस्तानी हैं !!

भारत माता की जय

7. Na sar jhuka hai kabhi

Aur na jhukayenge kabhi,

Jo apne dum pe jiyen

Sach me zindagi hai wahi.

Live like a true indian.

Happy Independence Day Wishes

8. Khoon se khelenge holi,

Agar watan mushkil mein hain,

Sarfaroshi ki tamanna,

Ab humarey dil mein hain,

Aao milkar kare desh ko salam

Bolo mera bharat mahan….!!!

9. इश्क़ तो करता हैं हर कोई

मेहबूब पे मरता हैं हर कोई,

कभी वतन को मेहबूब बना कर देखो

तुझ पे मरेगा हर कोई !!!

Jai Ho India

10. Kuch haath se uskey fisal gaya

Woh palak jhapak kar nikal gaya

Fir laash bichh gayi lakhon ki

Sab palak jhapaktey badal gaya

Jab rishta raakh mein badal gaya

Insaanon ka dil bhi dahal gaya

Main poochh poochh kar haar gaya

Kyon mera bhaarat badal gaya..

Happy Independence day to all of you!