Happy Independence Day 2019: India is all set to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day and we have come up to cover your back to share Marathi messages to your friends and relatives.

Independence Day is on this Thursday, August 15, it is also called Swatantrata Diwas. On this day flag is hoisted at the Red Fort in Delhi and in Maharashtra the flag is hoisted at the official residence of Cheif Minister of the State.

The Marathi language is an Indo Aryan language, it is the official language and co-official language in Maharashtra and Goa and we have come up with the creative messages that you need to send to your beloved people.

Here are the top 5 messages which you need to send to your Marathi friends and relatives:

1.स्वातंत्र्य वीरांना करूया शत शत प्रणाम,

त्यांच्या निस्वार्थ त्यागानेच भारत बनला महान…

स्वातंत्र्य दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा !

2.महाराष्ट्रात राह्यचं असेल तर ’जय महाराष्ट्र’ म्हणा.

मराठी मानुस काय करू शकतो हे विचारण्या पेक्षा,

आपण मराठी माणसा साठी काय करू शकतो ह्याचा विचार करा.

मला आहे मराठीची जाण,

महाराष्ट्रात माझा जन्म झाला हाच मला अभिमान.

3. बाकीचे विसरले असतील

पण मी मात्र कधीच विसरणार नाही

माझ्या देशाचा तिरंगा ध्वज

सर्वात उंच फडकतो आहे

4.ने मजसी ने परत मातृभूमीला…असा विरह ज्यांनी सहन केला, त्या सावकरांना शतशः प्रणाम, आपण भाग्यवान जो जन्म घेतला या स्वातंत्र्य मिळालेल्या देशात. चला एकजूट राहूया आणि देशाला जपूया.

5.आम्ही या देशाची तरुण पिढी शपथ घेत आहोत.

कि आम्ही आमच्या शेवटच्या श्वासापर्यंत;

आतंकवाद, भ्रष्टाचाराशी लढत राहूत…

आम्ही आमच्या भारत मातेचं संरक्षण करत राहूत.

जय हिंद….जय भारत..!!!

स्वातंत्र्यदिनाच्या 2019 हार्दिक शुभेच्छा

