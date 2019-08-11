August 15 the day celebrated as Independence Day, the day we celebrate with pride and honor and wish our loved ones, here are the wishes you need to send your Tamil friends and colleagues.

15 August the day celebrated as Independence Day, the Nation got Independence from the United Kingdom on August 15, 1947, and the day is celebrated with pride all over the Country. Our National heroes fought for the Nation’s freedom and with pride, we wish the countrymen a very happy Independence Day but not only by this way, we have different ways and different messages for the country people as we have variation in languages and religions but our heart feels the same pride for the country.

The Dravidian language Tamil is spoken by the Tamil people of India and Srilanka, there are about 74 million speakers of Tamil in the country and for them, we have a list of wishes for Independence Day. We people always search for the wishes that we want to wish to the people who speak some other languages here we are to save you.

Here are 5 Happy Independence Day wishes in Tamil which you really want to send it to your friends, relatives, colleagues and loved ones.

1.நம் நாட்டின் சுதந்திரத்திற்காக போராடிய தியாகிகளின் போராட்டம் மறக்க இயலாதது. இந்தியாவின் வளர்ச்சிக்காக தங்களையே அர்ப்பணித்தவர்கள் அவர்கள்…! சுதந்திர தின வாழ்த்துகள்

2. உலகமே வியந்து பார்க்கும் அளவிற்கு இந்திய நாட்டின் வரலாற்றில் முக்கியமான நாளாக அமைந்தது ஆகஸ்ட் 15. இந்திய மக்களை அடிமையாக்கி அவர்களின் இரத்தம் குடித்த வெள்ளையர்களின் பிணையை உடைத்தெரிந்த மிகப் பெரிய போராட்டத்தின் வெற்றி நாளாக அமைந்தது இந்த தினம்.

3. இந்த நன்நாளில், உங்கள் நண்பர்கள், உறவினர்கள் மற்றும் இந்திய குடிமக்கள் அனைவருக்கும் தமிழக தலைவர்களின் வார்த்தைகளை கொண்டு வாழ்த்துவோம்:

4. ஆம் ஆண்டு விழா காணும்

என் இந்திய தாய்க்கு எனது

இரு கரம் கூட்டி வணங்குவதோடு

-என் இனிய சுதந்திர தின நல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்

