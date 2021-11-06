The latest edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival will celebrate India’s 75 years of independence with the central theme “India at 75: Commemorating the Republic of Letters.”

The city of Bhubaneshwar is set to host the 8th Kalinga Literary Festival this year. The lit fest will be held from 10th -12th December 2021. The latest edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival will celebrate India’s 75 years of independence with the central theme “India at 75: Commemorating the Republic of Letters.” Known for its socially relevant themes, Kalinga Literary Festival attracts literature lovers from all over the country to Bhubaneshwar, the temple city of India, every year. The festival provides a stage for authors, poets, and artists to perform and showcase their talent to a passionate crowd. Apart from this, the Kalinga Literary Festival, over the years, has also proven to be a popular platform of discourse for scholars.

Several sessions on different themes will connect to the central theme of the lit fest. The key sessions will be on topics such as democracy, cultural nationalism, Generation Y, Indian languages, publishing industry, mythology, media, market, children, women, transgender, citizen engagement, cinema, sports, ethics, discrimination, revolutions, peacebuilding, conflict resolution and harmony.

The key highlights of the 8th Kalinga Literary Festival will be:

Central Theme: India at 75: Commemorating the Republic of Letters More than 300 Speakers, poets, musicians, artists, and performers to join Innovative sessions on Ram Katha, poetry recitation, short story, lyrics Kalinga Art Festival to showcase works of 60 artists from Odisha and India Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) Book Awards to 49 writers Three prestigious awards will be conferred More than 30 national and international books/publications to be released Three sessions on textile and literature

Writers, poets, speakers and performers likely to join the festival are: Arun Kamal, Alka Saraogi, Mamta Kalia, Arunava Sinha, Pratibha Ray, Sitakant Mahapatra, Ramakanta Rath, Santanu Kumar Acharya, Haldhar Nag, Namita Gokhale, Malashri Lal, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Divya Dutta , Amar Pattnaik, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Gulzar, Sandeep Bamzai, Jairam Ramesh, Basant Chaudhary, Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Jayanta Mohapatra, Tarana Husain Khan, Ashok Kaul, Satish Padmanabhan, Santosh Singh, Yatish Kumar, Vibha Rani, Dr Krishna Mohan Thakur, Priya Sahgal, Gautam Chintamani, Shantanu Datta, Sabin Iqbal, Shirish Khare, Perumal Murugan, Nandini Krishnan, Meena Iyer, Tamal Bandyopadhyay, Zorawar Daulet Singh, Shekhar Pathak, Guru Prakash Paswan, Shafey Kidwai, Yatindra Mishra, Rasheed Kidwai, Ruchira Chaudhary, Ranjit Rae, Prof. Prabhkar Singh, Vyomesh Shukla, Balendu Diwedi, Anushakti Singh, Sekhar Pathak , Arun Maheswari , Abhay Mishra, Rajdeep Saradesai, Rama Pandey, Bishnu N Mohapatra, Sachidananda Mohanty, Priya Kapoor, Swati Chopra, Vaishali Mathur, Aditi Maheshwari,Vikarant Pande, Rishabh Kothari, Trisha De Niyogi, Prof. Banibrata Mahanta, Shobha Shrma, Kaveree Bamzai, Ameya Prabhu, Sai Swaooropa Iyer, Vikram Sampath, Atul Thakur, Anindita Ghose , Meena K Iyer, Puja Changoiwala, Anu Chaudhary, Debasis Samantray, Ranjan Mallick, Rohit Supkar , Shibani Sibal, Yugal Joshi, Neha Sinha.