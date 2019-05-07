Akshaya Tritiya 2019: The auspicious occasion is celebrated in the month of Baisakh, as per the Hindu Calendar. It is said that this time is considered best to start with travelling, business and getting married. The people often calculate the time, stars, placing of the planets to analyse and figure out the perfect time during the day. At this time particularly, people find it auspicious to buy gold.

Akshaya Tritiya 2019: India is a country full of festivities and we celebrate every occasion will full excitement and fervour. From Muslims lauding Ramzan in the month of May, Hindus celebrate Akshaya Tritiya in India. The auspicious occasion is celebrated in the month of Baisakh, as per the Hindu Calendar. It is said that this time is considered best to start with travelling, business and getting married. The people often calculate the time, stars, placing of the planets to analyse and figure out the perfect time during the day. At this time particularly, people find it auspicious to buy gold.

Touring into the mythological theories, it is said that Lord Parshuram was born on this day and also, Lord Ganesha begin penning down holy book Mahabharata which was being recited by Ved Vyas. People across the country pray and worship Goddess Lakshmi today and find it lucky to buy Gold today.

Akshaya’ means one that never diminishes. May this day bring you good luck and success which never diminishes.

Lets celebrate the day of success and good luck

Never diminishing fortune and fun

Here’s wishing you a Happy Akshay Trithiya

Aaj Mata Laxmi Ka Din Hai, Aaj Kal Unki Hi to Bolbala Hai, Aaj Wo Aaye Aapke Ghar, Aur Rahe Aapke Sath Jivan Bhar. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Aapko Is Akshaya Tritiya Par, Zindagi Ki Sabse Pyari Wish Mile, Mata Lakshmi Aap Par Maher Kare. Happy Akshaya Tritiya to You & Your Family.

Lord Vishnu is coming your way

On this auspicious Akshay Tritiya day

Best regards and wishes to you

May each day be blessed and new

Akshay Tritiya Aayi Hai, Sang Khushiya Laayi Hai, Sukh Samriddhi Paayi Hai, Prem Ki Bahar Chhayi Hai. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Buy gold, go shopping.

Akshay Tritiya is on its way

May you be blessed with health and wealth

These are my wishes today and every day

Happy Akshay Tritiya