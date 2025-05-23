Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

When talking about treks in the Nepalese Himalayan ranges, the first few that come to mind for everyone are always the Everest Base Camp, Kanchenjunga Base Camp Trek, and Everest View Trek. But what we often tend to miss out on are the hidden gems that remain untouched or are barely trekked through. Some of these include:

If you’re anything like me and the Himalayas are where you’ve spent most of your childhood or adult life—not because your roots are there, but because your heart belongs in the mountains—and now you wish to see them from the other side, or simply because they call out to you and a part of you resonates with the snowy peaks, Nepal has to be a bucket list destination.

I have spent most of my life trekking to high altitudes and rafting through the roughest rapids ever since I was ten years old. The Himalayas have practically brought me up, and that’s where I find my most peaceful moments.

From a daunting trek to Hampta Pass about 14,000 feet above sea level to rafting through Three Blind Mice to camping in the middle of nowhere at Kanasar, the Himalayas have always been a refuge for me. I remember having the toughest moments and then skipping town for a last-minute trip to the mountains because I have never known peace like I have found there. They have felt more like home than my hometown ever could, and so at this point in life, while there is still so much that I have not seen across the two states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the urge to explore the other side of the range has only grown bigger.

While several villages, treks, and experiences remain untouched for me here in India, the desire to be across the border and yet in the same safe space that I have always known has me so excited.

It’s Time To Hit Across The Border

So, if you are as much of a travel enthusiast, an adventurer, and, most importantly a mountain person who wants to explore the Himalayas not just from India but also from the Nepalese side, here is a list of 5 treks that will have your blood pumping in your ears and your heart beating in your mouth, and yet your mind will find its peace.

Tsum Valley Trek

Tsum Valley Trek, or the Hidden Valley Trek, is a moderate to strenuous excursion that offers a genuine sense of seclusion to trekkers. You can enjoy a distinctive fusion of culture and nature on this less-travelled trail. Experience exhilarating suspension bridges, thick forests, and breathtaking mountain views along the way. The hike is a rewarding experience for nature lovers, as the pristine Manaslu Conservation Area serves as a haven for a variety of plants and animals.

You get to explore the ethereal regions tucked away in the shadow of the Ganesh Himal and Sringi Himal hills on this journey. Numerous historic monasteries dot this hallowed valley, and the friendly villagers make for an unforgettable visit.

The main highlights of this untouched trail include ancient monasteries, Chortens, and mani walls with Buddhist prayers, the unique culture and traditions of the Tsumba people, and breathtaking views of the Ganesh Himal and Sringi Himal ranges.

Langtang Valley Trek

One of Nepal’s least visited treks, the Langtang Valley climb is moderately demanding and well-known for its varied landscape and cultural settlements. For hikers who want to escape the crowds, this trail is a hidden paradise. Tucked away in Langtang National Park, this less-travelled route welcomes you with lush woodlands, vibrant rhododendron flowers, and the potential to spot uncommon species. As the trail meanders past picturesque Tamang and Sherpa villages, it provides insight into the people’s traditional way of life. A stunning exhibition of the wonders of nature is created by the ascent of the magnificent Langtang Lirung and surrounding peaks.

With a vantage point of Langtang Ri and views of the Annapurnas and Makalu, this trek is surrounded by a tranquil rural landscape. The Langtang Valley offers a stunning mountain panorama. If you are someone looking to explore the unexplored and be the only one at it, this is the trek for you.

Pikey Peak Trek

A very underrated trip in the Everest region, the Pikey Peak Trek is a one-of-a-kind experience for anyone looking to explore hidden treks in Nepal. Compared to other trekking routes in Nepal, this trail offers fewer lodging options since it has yet to be commercialised. The trail begins in Dhap, which is a seven-hour drive from Kathmandu, and leads to the Pikey Peak Base Camp, where you can see Mount Everest, Mount Makalu, Mount Chamlang, and other mountains in clear view.

Pikey Peak Trek is a moderately strenuous trek and is perfect for anyone who wishes to quickly take in the Himalayan scenery.

Trekkers looking to explore Pikey Peak must embrace the serene ambiance of the Thupten Chholing Monastery. If you wish to explore this hidden gem further, you must visit the gompas and stupas at the Pikey Peak Base Camp and enjoy the splendid sunrise and sunset views of the Himalayas. There is no trek better for someone looking to experience the authentic local Sherpa culture in all its glory.

Nar Phu Valley Trek

As you travel through some of Nepal’s unexplored regions, the Nar Phu Valley Trek, tucked away in the Annapurna region, offers a singular glimpse into medieval Tibetan culture.

With its isolated location, the journey often starts in Jagat and, depending on your route, leads you via a number of the Annapurna region’s highlights, including the enticing settlements of Naar and Phu and difficult passes like Kang La and Thorong La.

This journey is relatively difficult because it has not yet been overrun by tourists, and some parts can be tricky.

Upper Dolpo Trek

The Upper Dolpo Trek is a remote wilderness location in Nepal’s mid-western Dolpo district that is completely cut off from technology. Ancient monasteries and gompas are among the many unsolved natural wonders in the area. The Dolpo region is geographically inaccessible, making trekking there difficult and demanding. It is extremely challenging for trekkers to reach high passes like Shey La at 5,000 m, Jeng La Pass at 5,110 m, and Kang La Pass at 5,375 m.

The region is one of the most fascinating places to explore because of its unique environment, native plants, and wildlife. Juphal, Kageni, Dunai, Chhepka, Shey Gompa, Saldang, Rinje, Dho, and Lingdo are some of the trek’s attractions in the Upper Dolpo region.

This off-the-beaten trek has something for everyone—from pristine views and Nepal’s deepest lake, Shey Phoksundo, to stunning vistas of the Dhaulagiri and Annapurna ranges. It is one of the best treks for witnessing sunrise all along the trail, with various viewpoints. You can also explore the authentic Bon and Buddhist culture along the way.