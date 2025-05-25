Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

A wave of panic swept across social media platforms after locals in Louisiana claimed the infamous Annabelle doll had vanished without a trace during its supposed paranormal tour.

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth


A wave of panic swept across social media platforms after locals in Louisiana claimed the infamous Annabelle doll had vanished without a trace during its supposed paranormal tour. The eerie speculation gained traction just days after a fire broke out at the historic Nottoway Plantation in White Castle, fuelling theories that the doll’s presence in the state was somehow connected.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) amplified the claims, with several users declaring their disbelief — and fear — over reports that the haunted doll was “missing.” Screenshots of frantic tweets reflected growing anxiety: “THEY LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL?? LIKE?? THE HAUNTED ANNABELLE DOLL??” wrote one user, while another remarked, “wdym the annabelle doll is missing??? who tf lost her???”

The Annabelle doll, known to be housed in the Warrens Occult Museum in Connecticut, is a reportedly possessed Raggedy Ann figure, made infamous by the paranormal cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren. While stories circulated suggesting it was part of a tour through the American South, the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) quickly stepped in to clarify.

Dan Rivera, a representative from NESPR, addressed the viral claims head-on. In a video posted online, Rivera entered the Warren Museum and showed the Annabelle doll safely enclosed in its glass case. “She is NOT lost,” the post read. “Annabelle is back home inside the museum in Connecticut… for now.”

Officials also dismissed any connection between the doll and the fire at Nottoway Resort, noting that no evidence linked the events.

Despite the confirmation, the frenzy surrounding Annabelle’s whereabouts reflects the powerful hold urban legends still have on public imagination — even in the digital age.

Filed under

Annabelle Doll

