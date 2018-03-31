Fool’s day 2018: Although friends play pranks and make fools of each other throughout the year, but the 1st day of April month is celebrated as the fool’s day. When people con their friends and make fun of each. This day is for jokes, pranks, and messages to make memories and laugh out loud. This day started becoming popular in the 19th century and famous around the world. April Fools’ Day 2018 is falling on Sunday this year that means you lie that you don’t have time to fool people.
Try some different tricks and pranks with your friends and family to make some lifetime memories and spend qualities time. We have listed down some quotes, jokes, and pranks for you to fool your loved one and make fun of your friends so that you can share a burst of laughter.
The oreo prank: Make the Oreos biscuits more tasty with toothpaste
Say good luck to your friends with tape instead of toilet paper
Wrap up grapes for your friends instead of Chocolates
Don’t miss the chance to chance to kick your friend
Share happiness with Massages on fools day:
- New financial year, new fools. But how can we ignore the old fools like you. It’s a crowning moment for you. Have a rocking special day!
- You are one of the most CUTE persons in the world!! Just a second, don’t misunderstand. CUTE means: Creating Useless Troubles Everywhere.
- Dear Friend, I am surprised at your wit, your intellect, your wisdom and your knowledge. But more importantly, I am surprised at my false praise of you! Happy All Fools’ day!
- Hey U Know Which is the best day to propose a girl… April 1 U Know Why?? If she accepts it’s your luck otherwise just tell April Fool