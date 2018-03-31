Celebrate Fool’s day 2018 and laugh out loud with your friends, family and loved ones. Share jokes, pranks and messages to make life time memories with your dear ones. We have listed down some quotes, jokes and pranks for you to fool your loved one and make fun of your friends, so that you can share a burst of laughter.

Fool’s day 2018: Although friends play pranks and make fools of each other throughout the year, but the 1st day of April month is celebrated as the fool’s day. When people con their friends and make fun of each. This day is for jokes, pranks, and messages to make memories and laugh out loud. This day started becoming popular in the 19th century and famous around the world. April Fools’ Day 2018 is falling on Sunday this year that means you lie that you don’t have time to fool people.

Try some different tricks and pranks with your friends and family to make some lifetime memories and spend qualities time. We have listed down some quotes, jokes, and pranks for you to fool your loved one and make fun of your friends so that you can share a burst of laughter.

The oreo prank: Make the Oreos biscuits more tasty with toothpaste

Say good luck to your friends with tape instead of toilet paper

Wrap up grapes for your friends instead of Chocolates

Don’t miss the chance to chance to kick your friend

Share happiness with Massages on fools day: