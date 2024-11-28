Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day. However, the type of breakfast you choose can make a huge difference to your health and energy levels throughout the day. A prominent nutritionist has shared five common breakfast options she refuses to approve, warning that they can sabotage your health and well-being. Here’s what you need to know and why you should reconsider some of these popular breakfast choices.

1. Refined and Nutrient-Deficient

Bagels and similar products, such as Willie Crozarts, are often considered convenient, but they come with a downside. These refined carbs are low in fiber, protein, and healthy fats, which are essential for maintaining energy and fullness throughout the day. Consuming these breakfast options can lead to a rapid spike in blood sugar, followed by a sharp drop, leaving you feeling hungrier sooner. Without the necessary nutrients, you won’t feel satiated, and you may be tempted to snack all day long.

2. Sugary Coffee Drinks

Coffee itself may be a common morning ritual, but sugary coffee drinks can have a detrimental effect on your body. They can mess with your cortisol and stress hormones, which are responsible for regulating your body’s energy levels. Instead of boosting your energy, they can end up draining it, making you feel more sluggish and less focused. Additionally, these sugary drinks can contribute to weight gain over time, as they are often packed with empty calories and no nutritional value.

3. Acai Bowls or Smoothie Bowls

Acai bowls and smoothie bowls have become popular breakfast choices for those seeking something “healthy” and refreshing. However, nutritionists caution that they are often loaded with hidden sugars and calories. While they may appear to be packed with fruit, they often lack essential protein, healthy fats, and fiber. This makes them a poor choice for a balanced breakfast and can lead to an energy crash later in the day.

4. A Sugar Rush That Ends in a Crash

Sugary cereals are among the worst breakfast choices you can make. While they may provide an immediate energy boost, they are often stripped of important nutrients like fiber and protein. The sugar content in these cereals leads to an initial surge in blood sugar followed by a sharp dip, leaving you feeling drained and irritable. Over time, regular consumption of sugary cereals can contribute to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other health issues.

5. Donuts, Muffins, and Bagels

Ultra-processed foods, including donuts, waffles, muffins, croissants, and bagels, are often marketed as quick breakfast solutions. Unfortunately, these foods fall into the HFSS (High in Fat, Sugar, and Salt) category, which means they’re packed with unhealthy fats, sugar, and sodium. Eating these types of foods regularly can lead to a range of health problems, including obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes. These foods also lack essential nutrients like fiber, protein, and vitamins, which are crucial for keeping you energized and healthy.

From a physiological perspective, breakfast is crucial because it’s the first meal after an extended overnight fast. Your body needs fuel to replenish blood sugar levels, which is essential for powering your brain and muscles throughout the day. Skipping breakfast or choosing the wrong type of breakfast can disrupt your body’s circadian rhythm and metabolism, making it harder to stay energized, focused, and healthy.

Healthier Breakfast Choices

Instead of opting for the processed, sugary, and nutrient-deficient breakfast options listed above, you can fuel your body with nutrient-rich, homemade alternatives. Some of the best breakfast options include:

Whole grain dishes like porridge, upma, or khichdi, which provide complex carbohydrates for sustained energy

Eggs, sprouts, and nuts for a good source of protein and healthy fats

Fresh seasonal fruits or vegetables for essential vitamins and fiber

Low-fat milk or milk products that provide calcium without added sugar

These foods help keep your blood sugar stable, promote better digestion, and provide lasting energy without the health risks associated with ultra-processed foods.

Your breakfast sets the tone for the rest of the day, so choosing the right foods is crucial for maintaining your health and well-being. Avoid refined, sugary, and ultra-processed foods, and instead focus on nutrient-dense meals that provide a balance of protein, healthy fats, fiber, and carbohydrates. By making healthier choices, you’ll feel more energetic, focused, and prepared to take on the day.

