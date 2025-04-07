Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

From watermelon juice to sattu sharbat, these traditional Indian summer drinks not only beat the heat but also boost digestion and energy. Discover the top 5 refreshing beverages you must try this summer.

As temperatures continue to rise across India, staying hydrated has become more important than ever. With heatwaves hitting several parts of the country, health experts are urging people to consume fluids regularly to avoid dehydration and heatstroke. While water remains the best source of hydration, a variety of Indian summer drinks are gaining popularity for their cooling properties and refreshing taste.

Here are five easy and healthy summer drinks that not only quench thirst but also help in maintaining body temperature during scorching days.

1. Watermelon Juice

Watermelon is a summer staple, and its juice is among the most popular ways to stay cool. Naturally hydrating and rich in electrolytes, watermelon juice is low in calories and packed with nutrients like vitamin A and C. It’s best consumed fresh and without added sugar for maximum health benefits.

2. Sattu Sharbat

A traditional drink from Bihar, sattu sharbat is made using roasted gram flour mixed with water, lemon juice, salt, and spices. Known for its cooling effect, sattu is also high in protein and fiber, making it a great option for those looking for a filling, nutritious beverage.

3. Buttermilk (Chaas)

Popular across Indian households, buttermilk—locally known as chaas—is a curd-based drink that aids digestion and keeps the body cool. Adding spices like roasted cumin powder and curry leaves enhances its taste and therapeutic properties. It is a natural probiotic and an excellent remedy for indigestion during summer.

4. Barley Water

Barley water has been used for centuries in Ayurveda for its health benefits. To prepare this drink, pearl barley is boiled and strained, then mixed with a splash of lemon juice, honey, and salt. This drink not only keeps you hydrated but also supports kidney function and improves digestion.

5. Nimbu Paani (Lemonade)

Arguably India’s most loved summer beverage, nimbu paani is quick to make and extremely refreshing. Made with lemon juice, mint leaves, sugar, salt, and cold water, this drink helps replenish lost salts and prevents heat exhaustion. Adding a pinch of black salt or cumin powder can further boost its taste and health benefits.

Why Summer Drinks Matter

According to health professionals, drinking traditional summer beverages can help regulate body temperature and improve digestion during extreme weather conditions. As summer peaks across the country, incorporating these simple drinks into your daily routine can make a big difference to your overall health and energy levels.

