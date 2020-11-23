Since November 2020 marks World Children’s Day, UNICEF India, in partnership with Rise Infinity Foundation (RIF), Red Is the New Green (RING), National Service Scheme and YuWaah, initiated an event with ‘Climate Action’ as its theme.

Over the last few months when the world has been battling the Covid-19 pandemic and facing the ill consequences of climate change quite intensely, children are believed to be the worst affected. Since November 2020 marks World Children’s Day, UNICEF India, in partnership with Rise Infinity Foundation (RIF), Red Is the New Green (RING), National Service Scheme and YuWaah, initiated an event with ‘Climate Action’ as its theme.

The event had actor & Mr India International 2018 Darasing Khurana as one of the speakers, who is also the Brand Ambassador for DATRI, an India-based blood stem cell donors registry.

Talking about the importance of the cause, Darasing said, “I think it’s imperative that we become absolutely conscious about the hazards of climate change and start working towards safeguarding our Mother Earth. Research suggests that if the current scenario continues, by 2050, 27 countries will be under water. A big change can only come about if we all start with small steps at home. We need to educate our children about the importance of conserving electricity, using eco-friendly notebooks and saving water. It’s important to take care of our natural resources, so reuse, recycle and reforest has to be the approach.”

The event also featured talks and performances by some renowned speakers and performers.

Other than this, iconic monuments and historical buildings like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the headquarter of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in Maharashtra, were lit up in blue as part of the #GoBlue campaign as a display of solidarity for child rights and the impact of Covid-19 and climate change on the lives of children across the world.