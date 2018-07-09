Myriad questions regarding sex workers have always been on the minds of people, irrespective of the age, sex or social strata to which they belong. No one has been able to provide a satisfactory answer, here is an attempt to demystify what the adult world actually holds in terms of people who are engaged in it.

For a country recovering from Victorian mores deeply set in the English-educated upper caste mindset, the concept of people engaging in work that revolves on the human body is looked down upon from privileged snob-spots. But this is not to say that they don’t indulge in their share of hanky-panky when they, say, have a long time between connecting flights in, say, Amsterdam.

Sex worker is a term that is politically correct but lacks the verite of the much-abused prostitute, someone whom, the dictionary says, sells his/her body. But the fast-receding 20th-century word is being overtaken by the word ‘escort’.

Most people imagine an escort and a prostitute are the same. While at the crux, they maybe the same, there is a real yet subtle difference between the two. Escort means a person, a vehicle or group accompanying another for protection. It also stands for a person who offers companionship in exchange for money. Escorts are people who can accompany one to an event, to a movie, a hotel or their home. It is not mandatory to have sex with an escort, while it usually is the case with a prostitute. The Mughals and the nawabs had the courtesan, like the most famous Umrao Jaan of Wajid Ali Shah’s Lucknow.

A prostitute is someone who is strictly paid for just sex. Escorts are paid for the time they spend with the client and not exactly by sex.

To demystify it further, a YouTube series by Sierra Pine, who was involved in the adult industry, is quite helpful.

In her videos, Sierra takes on questions that have always been on the minds of people, prurient adolescents and youth alike, and the elderly, and not the middle-aged, but never answered by anyone.

In the first video, Sierra Pine speaks on if she did ever experience an orgasm while with a client. Her answer is interesting enough to make the audience think again of their experiences.

Here are the videos, make up your mind about it yourself:

