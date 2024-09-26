Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Indian citizens aged 18 to 30 will be eligible to apply for a one-year visa, allowing them to work, study, and travel throughout Australia

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Starting October 1, Australia will begin issuing up to 1,000 work and holiday visas annually to Indian citizens as part of the India-Australia interim free trade agreement. This initiative aims to enhance mobility and strengthen people-to-people connections between the two nations.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who recently completed a three-day visit to Australia, announced this development, emphasizing its significance under the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), which came into effect in December 2022. In a post on X, Goyal expressed his satisfaction that the Work and Holiday visa program would be operational soon, providing valuable opportunities for young Indian nationals.

Under the ECTA, Indian citizens aged 18 to 30 will be eligible to apply for a one-year visa, allowing them to work, study, and travel throughout Australia. Each year, Australia will grant these multiple-entry visas for temporary stays of up to 12 months, provided applicants meet the eligibility criteria established by Australian law.

During his visit, Goyal also engaged in discussions with Australian and Indian businesses in Sydney, reviewing the progress of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and the implementation of initiatives from the ECTA. The two sides set an ambitious target of reaching AUD 100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 and explored avenues for enhancing cooperation in multilateral and regional forums.

MUST READ: Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Additionally, in a separate statement, the Indian commerce ministry reported the successful conclusion of the sixth session of the India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC), held in New Delhi on September 16-17, 2024. The Indian delegation announced that the necessary approvals for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) of India and the MSME Development Agency (MSMEDA) of Egypt have been obtained.

Furthermore, India and Egypt identified key areas for bolstering bilateral cooperation in trade and investment. These areas include opportunities in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCEZ), pharmaceuticals, gems and jewelry, engineering, petroleum, mining, customs matters, and electronics manufacturing.

ALSO READ: Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

