Basant Panchami is celebrated to honor the Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of learning who bequeaths the greatest wealth to humanity, the wealth of knowledge. It is believed that Goddess Saraswati was born on this day. Students worship the goddess on this day. Children are taught reading and writing as it is considered an auspicious day to begin a child's education, students keep their notebooks-pens near the statue of Goddess Saraswati.

Basant Panchami marks the beginning of spring. Considered as a prestigious day, the celebration celebrated in various conditions of India, as per the Hindu timetable and falls on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindu month of Magha. There are numerous fascinating stories related with Basant Panchami festivities. As indicated by mainstream thinking, goddess Saraswati – the god of information, music, expressions, science and innovation – was conceived on this day and individuals love her to accomplish knowledge. One well known old stories that is related with the celebration is that of the amazing writer Kalidasa.

According to the story, Kalidasa was deceived into wedding a princess who didn’t regard him. A down and out Kalidasa attempted to end his life however just before he could confer suicide, the goddess Saraswati showed up before him and requested that he take a plunge in the stream. The man did as he was told, and risen up out of the water a canny, proficient and refined individual, who might in the long run turn into a prestigious writer. Which is the reason on this day, the goddess is adored with the goal that she may present the gift of information to her enthusiasts.

This day is likewise considered as a favorable day to start work. Strikingly, the shading yellow holds significance amid Basant Panchami as it is connected with the shade of mustard blossoms that sprout amid this season, so wearing yellow is additionally empowered. It is additionally viewed as extremely promising to get maaried or perform house warming function (griha pravesh) upon the arrival of Basant Panchami.