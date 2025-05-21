Home
Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Struggling to remember drinking enough water throughout your busy day? Staying hydrated is crucial, especially during hot summer months.

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

With the summer heat rising, staying hydrated is more important than ever. Yet, many people struggle to drink enough water daily, especially those with busy schedules.


With the summer heat rising, staying hydrated is more important than ever. Yet, many people struggle to drink enough water daily, especially those with busy schedules. Experts recommend at least 2 to 3 litres of water a day for optimal health, but forgetting to drink water is a common problem. To help, here are 7 easy hacks for people who forget to drink water simple and effective tips to keep you refreshed all day long.

Set Visual Cues to Remind You

One of the easiest ways to remember drinking water is to place a water bottle where you spend most of your time on your work desk, bedside table, or kitchen counter. Using a colorful or uniquely designed bottle can catch your attention throughout the day. Refill it every morning to track your intake, and aim to finish at least two litres daily, adjusting for your activity level and climate.

Use Phone or Smartwatch Reminders

Technology can be a great hydration helper. Set hourly reminders on your phone or smartwatch with a simple “Drink Water!” alert. Alternatively, try water reminder apps that not only send notifications but also track your daily water consumption for motivation.

Infuse Your Water with Fruits and Herbs

If you find plain water boring, infusing it with fresh slices of cucumber, lemon, or mint can make it refreshing and enjoyable. Herbal teas that are caffeine-free also count towards hydration and add variety without added sugars.

Stack Your Drinking Habit with Daily Routines

Link drinking water with existing habits to build consistency. For instance, drink a glass of water right after brushing your teeth, 30 minutes before every meal, or during your regular breaks. This habit stacking makes it easier to remember.

Make Hydration a Fun Challenge

Turn your water intake into a game. Mark your bottle with hourly targets — like finishing half by noon — or challenge a friend to hit daily hydration goals. Reward yourself for consistency to keep motivated.

Eat Water-Rich Foods

Hydration isn’t just about drinking water. Include water-rich fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, and zucchini in your diet. Soups and smoothies also contribute significantly to your daily fluid intake.

Keep Water Accessible Everywhere

Carry a reusable water bottle with you when you go out or travel. Having water within arm’s reach reduces the chances of forgetting to hydrate, especially during long commutes or outdoor activities.

Why Staying Hydrated Matters

Proper hydration helps maintain body temperature, supports digestion, and boosts energy levels. During hot weather, dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches, and impaired focus. These simple hacks can make drinking water easier and more enjoyable keeping you healthy and energized through the summer and beyond.

