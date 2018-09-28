Bhagat Singh is one of the youngest powerful minds that Indian history witnessed. He initiated many of the influential revolutions which lead to the freedom of our country. Indeed, Bhagat Singh was a gift to India who was born on September 28, 1907, and who gave up his life only when he was 23 years old. Today on his 111th birth anniversary, let us remember the most powerful quotes given by the youngest freedom fighter.

Born and brought up in a small village of Punjab, Bhagat Singh became one of the most important revolutionaries in the Indian Nationalist Movement. His contributions for our country gave him the regard of a martyr (Shaheed) after his unfortunate death on March 23, 1931. Bhagat Singh along with Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru was given the death penalty as a punishment for killing John P Saunders who was a British Police officer. John executed a brutal police operation on independence movement leader, Lala Lajpat Rai which raged these young fighters like Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru and they planned to avenge the death of the great freedom fighter.

Here are the 6 meaningful and courageous statements given by Shaheed Bhagat Singh:

” Labour is the real sustainer of the society”

“Old order should change, always and ever, yielding place to new, so that one good order may not corrupt the world”

“I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail”

“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.”

“If the deaf are to hear, the sound has to be very loud”

“Bombs and pistols don’t make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas”

”Life is lived in your own spirit, you need others’ help in funerals only.”

“I am full of ambition and hope and charm of life. But I can renounce everything at the time of need”

“A rebellion is not a revolution. It may ultimately lead to that end.”

“The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people”

These mighty statements by Shaheed Bhagat Singh can still give anybody courage to breathe and fight it out. We salute, this superhero on his 111th birth anniversary.

Read More