Bhai Dooj is a one-day festival celebrated by brothers and sisters in the country to cherish the lovable bond they share. During the celebration, the sisters pray for the long and happy life of their brothers and cook delicious food for them. In return, the brothers gift something special to their sisters. The gift may include jewellery, new clothes or money as shagun.

Bhai Dooj is also called Bhai Bij in some states of our country. The states are – Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. All the brothers and sisters celebrate the festival with whole zeal and enthusiasm.

On the day of the ceremony, the sisters invite their brothers for a full-fledged meal or lunch which usually includes their favourite dishes and sweets. Like Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters and signifies the duty of a brother of protecting his sister for life. The ceremony is taken forward by a traditional puja in which the sister performs ‘aarti’ dedicated to their brother and applies a red tika on her brother’s forehead.

Bhav Bij is an occasion which reunites all the family members under one roof. Some of the special dishes that are made for this auspicious occasion are basundi poori or kheerni poori.

It is also said that the girls who do not have brothers worship the moon god imagining it to be her brother. Adding up to the celebrations, the sisters apply Mehendi or henna on their palms as a tradition.

