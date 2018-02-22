Bhojpuri Holi Songs: The festival of colours "Holi" is on its way and everybody is setting their plans for the Holi Celebration. Play the multiple tracks of Bhojpuri Holi songs and add some fun to your Holi thrill. Here are some latest and top Bhojpuri songs for Holi 2018.

The festival of colours “Holi” is on its way and everybody is setting their plans for the Holi Celebration. From eating different dishes to consuming the ‘Bhang’ as a part of the tradition that has been followed from the early era and exist till now. Putting different colours is the major part of the festival but then dancing on the Holi songs also plays a vital in entertaining oneself and the crowd. When we talk about entertainment we cannot resist the fact that the essence of Bhojpuri song can thrill anyone. Play the multiple tracks of Bhojpuri Holi songs and add some fun to your Holi thrill.

Holi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India is also known as ‘Phagwah’ in Bihar. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and also the end of winter season. We have been celebrating Holi by meeting our friends and family and applying colours on them. The festival also gives us the reason to eat different varieties of dishes like malpuwa which is specially cooked on Holi and who wouldn’t love to try some Bhang or thandai to feel the essence of the Holi. Music is also a major part of celebrating Holi. We play plenty of songs and wouldn’t mind dancing like an insane.

This is the time when we forget all dance steps and invent our own. We can’t deny the fact that Bhojpuri songs can always boost your energy whether its super hit ‘Lolipop Lagelu’ or the very new song sung by the superhit Bhojpuri actor Nirahuwa ‘Holi Mein GST Jor Ke’ which has already crossed over 5 million in just a few days. There are the plethora of peppy Bhojpuri Holi songs that you can dance on. Catch the festive spirit of Holi by playing the songs and adding colour to your Bhauji (Bhabi) and teasing to your Bhauji’s sister.

Jogira Sa ra ra is a common try something new and interesting. Don’t hesitate to show your wild dancing moves on the hit track of Bhojpuri playlist. Many Bhojpuri singers like Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal, Nirahuwa, Kaluwa have come along with the new Holi Song that can add fun and thrill to your Holi mood.

Holi Mein GST Jor Ke | Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua”, Aamrapali Dubey

होली में आग लागल – Holi Me Aag Lagal Holi Video Song Hd 2018 – Pawan Singh Akshara Singh

पवन सिंह और अक्षरा ने होली में सबको फेल कर दिया – डाला ना रंग राजा – Bhojpuri Holi Songs 2018

Pawan Singh (2018) होली DJ का सबसे हिट गाना – Maza Mara Taru – Bhojpuri Superhit

Sara…rara Boli||Kheshari Lal Yadav || Supper Hits Holi Song 2018

Khesari Lal yadav का 2018 का सबसे फारू होली गीत aawa Holi kheli रेलिंग पर चढ़ के

होली गीत 2017॥ जीजा साली के होली || Jija Sali Ke Holi || Video JukeBOX || Bhojpuri Holi Songs

हाेली का सबसे हिट Song | Khesari Lal Yadav | Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad | New Bhojpuri Holi Song 2018

होली में गर्दा ~ आ गया Sunil Chhaila “Bihari” का होली टॉप गाना 2018 का ~ Holi me Garda Udai Debu ka

Ritesh Panday – Holi Dj Song 2018 – Kaila Pichakari Puja – Bhojpuri Top Dance Mix 2018