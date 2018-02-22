The on the festival of colour, Holi has arrived. The festival depicts welcome of Spring and end of winters. The festival of Holi also signifies the triumph of colour, love and good over bad, where people repair their broken relation, forget and forgive. It also teaches to forget and forgive and the Holika Dahan teaches us the triumph of good over evil. To celebrate the festival with music blast, we have listed down some best Bollywood songs for Holi 2018.

The on the festival of colour and joy ‘Holi’ is in the corner and we are ready to welcome Spring with the celebration of Holi which signifies the triumph of colour, love and good over bad, where people repair their broken relation, forget and forgive. This Holi, play the old and new Holi songs to add some fun to your Latke and Jhatke. We are already over with the harsh winter and are all set to welcome spring by celebrating Holi. Holi is a festival of colours and joy which signifies the importance of good things in life.

It teaches to forget and forgive and the Holika Dahan teaches us the triumph of good over evil. The festival is celebrated along with the family, friends and neighbours. Not only in India Holi is celebrated all over the world. Many tourists visit India at the time of Holi to witness the fun and joy among the people by applying colours and dancing on the ultimate Holi songs.People sing and dance and eat delicious cuisine. Consuming Thandai is also part of celebrating the festival.

All the street and lane get filled with colours and track many Bollywood songs are heard been played. The peppy Holi songs are the reasons why we get to see people going insane along with their own invented Latke and Jhatke. No matter what Holi gives us reason to cherish our life forgetting all the stress that we are going through our lives. On this day forget all your insecurities, don’t worry about how funny you will be looking after applying multiple of colours on your face just enjoy the Holi vibes to the fullest.

Here are the latest Bollywood songs which you can add to your playlist on this Holi:

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya Song – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela ft. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

“Do Me A Favour Lets Play Holi” Waqt- The Race Against Time, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar

Balam Pichkari Full Song Video Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track) Varun, Alia, Tanishk, Neha, Monali, Ikka | “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”

Madhubala – Full Song | Mere Brother Ki Dulhan | Imran Khan | Katrina Kaif | Ali Zafar

Soni Soni – Holi Song | Mohabbatein | Amitabh Bachchan | Shah Rukh Khan | Aishwarya Rai – होली 2018

Jolly LLB 2 | GO PAGAL Video Song | Akshay Kumar,Huma Qureshi | Manj Musik Raftaar, Nindy Kaur

‘Aaj Ki Party’ FULL VIDEO Song – Mika Singh | Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor | Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Here is the list of the Evergreen Old and Classic Bollywood songs for Holi 2018:

Jogiji Haan – Sachin, Sandhya Singh – Nadiya Ke Paar – Superhit Bollywood Holi Song

Holi Aayi Re Kanhai – Mother India (1957)

Bhagi Re Bhagi Brij Bala | Asha Bhosle, Mahendra Kapoor, Dhiraj Kaur | Rajput Songs | Dharmendra

Ang Se Ang Lagana – Holi Song | Darr | Shah Rukh Khan | Juhi Chawla | Sunny Deol – होली 2018

Rang Barse – Holi Song | Silsila | Amitabh Bachchan | Rekha | होली 2018

Hori Khele Raghuveera Full Song | Baghban | Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini

Jhankaro Jhankaro (Video Song) – Krantiveer

Aaj Na Chhodenge – Bollywood Holi Song – Rajesh Khanna & Asha Parekh – Kati Patang

Happy Holi 2018: Holiya Me Ude Re Gulal – Ila Arun | Original Full Song (Audio)

Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaaten Hai 3D Stereo HD Sholay 2014

Best Bollywood Holi Songs – Festival Of Colors Special – Superhit Hindi Songs

Dayya Re Dayya Mein – Best Superhit Bollywood Holi Song – Pyar Ke Rahi

O Meri Pehle Se Tung Thi Choli – Tini Munim – Rajesh Khanna – Souten – Old Hindi Songs – Holi