TravelKaro CEO SNMD Sarkar has extended wishes of Eid Ul Fitr to the muslim community. On this special occasion, SNMD Sarkar also emphasised that we should not become complacent with the rules.

S.N.M.D. Sarkar, CEO of Travelkaroo wishes Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, and is celebrated by Muslims all across the globe. Across the country, the pandemic has urged people to stay indoors and believers are avoiding congregations at mosques. Islam is the religion of peace and yet, all the believers and understand the Covid-19 precautionary steps to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Sarkar said, “When Ramzan was observed the last time, we never imagined that there would be so many difficulties this time. Now that we are immersed in crisis, we have observed this holy month with patience, sensitivity, and selflessness. As a community, we need to be conscious that we do not harm any rule by becoming complacent with the rules.

On this special occasion, he says, TravelKaroo is the big boost of strength that the travel sector. TravelKaroo will improve public movement in air travel, which would infuse money through ticket bookings, by paying 50% of your ticket price so that you have to pay just 50% yourself. Due to the financial crisis, people are forced to travel through rail or bus, instead of planes. This sounds strange because we have financial help for everything from our home loans to personal loans for marriage, household items, vehicles, and what not? As for ticket finance, TravelKaroo is the first company that has launched ticket financing in the market. Financing your air travel is not just about luxury, it is a primary & essential need of the present times.”

Eid-ul-Fitr means ‘festival of breaking the fast’ therefore declaring an end to the fasting month of Ramadan. The spirit behind the observance of Eid-ul-Fitr is to express thanks to Allah for giving Muslims the courage to observe fast for the entire month of Ramadan. The festival encourages charity, especially to the poor on this auspicious occasion.