A book chronicling the third year in office of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu titled ‘Connecting, Communicating, Changing’ was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas in Delhi on Tuesday. The book which runs into more than 250 pages has been brought out by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It captures through words and pictures the variegated activities of the Vice President, including his travels in India and abroad. The book also provides a glimpse of his interactions with farmers, scientists, doctors, youth, administrators, industry leaders and artists, among others.

He said that the main objective of connecting and communicating with these targeted groups was to share with them his experiences, concerns, his world view and the way forward for building a new India besides knowing their perspectives. Since March this year, the Mission Connect acquired a different dimension. He added that with no travel and physical meetings, the only way to keep connected was through the medium of technology.

He added that before COVID-19 pandemic, he had about 20 public engagements per month. he spoke at over 70 public events since August 2019 and addressed 14 convocations. My target groups have been; the farmers who are my first love, the youth including the students who are the future of the nation, the scientists, the administrators the captains of industry and the Indian diaspora while on foreign visits.

He said that as the scale of COVID infections kept growing and the myths and misinformation finding wider currency, he was keen to share verified and authenticated information regarding the virus, its spread, the disease, the precautions to be taken both to prevent it and overcome it. He was keen to make the people not panic and instead, make only a few changes in daily habits. Social media came handy in this regard.

The Vice President said that as they are close to celebrating the 75 years of the independence of their nation in 2022, all of us need to remind ourselves of the inspiring ideals of the freedom struggle espoused by Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders. As I complete my third eventful year in office today, I eagerly look forward to returning of normalcy so that I can restart my favourite activity– of interacting and mingling with people.

Notably, the book also covers events relating to the Vice President’s foreign visits, his interactions with the world leaders and his addresses to the Indian diaspora in different countries.

