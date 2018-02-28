Gilu Joseph, a model, writer, poet, and air hostess has come up with a bold step to break all the stereotypes set against breastfeeding. In a cover of a leading Malayalam magazine, the model can be breastfeeding her baby. Calling breastfeeding a privilege to every mother, the model thrashed the people who interpret it sexually.

Breaking all the stereotypes and taboos set against breastfeeding, model, poet, writer and air hostess Gilu Joseph has posed breastfeeding her baby on the cover of a Malayalam magazine. The model has come up with the bold move for the latest edition of Malayalam magazine ‘Grihalakshmi’. With the bold cover, the model has made it quite clear that there is nothing wrong if a woman needs to feed her baby in public. Calling breastfeeding a privilege to every mother, the model thrashed the people who interpret it sexually.

“It is a problem to interpret this sexually. Isn’t it a beautiful thing, friends? Why do you think it is wrong? Which god will be angry if you feed your child,” the article quoted Gilu Joseph as saying. The model has also expressed that she was always confident about the project. She at once agreed to be a part of the project when asked. The historic step she has taken proves that Gilu Joseph is indeed a strong woman. After the cover of the latest edition has been unveiled, it has been creating a buzz on the Internet. The people are praising her bold step and are showering their respect and applaud on Twitter.

Malayalam magazine Grihalakshmi, from @mathrubhumieng, has this new cover. It says, "Mothers tell Kerala, "please don't stare, we need to breastfeed"". WOW. Unusually bold. pic.twitter.com/Nwz6nAF0Fk — Vivek S Nambiar (@ivivek_nambiar) February 28, 2018

THIS IS BRILLIANT https://t.co/dW7gNuy9Jb — Arun Sivaramakrishnan (@Arunningboy) February 28, 2018

To some it's gross, to some it's a free show. To a child, it's unquestionably simple and necessary. To anyone smart in enough, it's natural. Good work, @mathrubhumieng #breastfeeding #changeyourmind https://t.co/YG5lqPvbXJ — Shreya (@ShreyaTeresita) February 28, 2018

Phenomenally done and boldly treading on a topic that many won't in the prudish times that we live in.

Kudos @mathrubhumieng 👏👏👏

Let the outrage happen…it's not more important than the health of our newborns. https://t.co/984JNZSPoe — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) February 28, 2018

Not an expert on gender but this thread opens up new debate. https://t.co/Jp58GpCwmw — Shubhendu Deshmukh (@ssdkkr) February 28, 2018

Sharing further details about the project, Joseph said that her family was not in the support of her decision. When she informed them about it, they denied her proposal at once. But as she wanted to do it desperately, she did it without thinking twice. For most of the people who still consider breastfeeding as a taboo, well, Gilu Joseph has come up with something that will actually make you think twice. It is just those who consider it wrong should listen or read what the actress has to say about the breastfeeding.

