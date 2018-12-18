Catriona Gray aka Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray, who was crowned as Miss Universe, is also an actress, singer, model, television host. Catriona Gray won the title of Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand. Catriona Gray has become the 4th Philipino model to get crowned as Miss Universe. Know more about Catriona Gray's boyfriend, affair, age, height, weight, family.

Catriona Gray aka Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray, who was crowned as Miss Universe, is also an actress, singer, model, television host. Catriona Gray won the title of Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand. Catriona Gray has become the 4th Philipino model to get crowned as Miss Universe. Reaching to every height in her so far modelling career, Catriona Gray won Miss Universe Philippines 2018 and Miss World Philippines 2016. Catriona Gray competed for the title of Miss Universe with 93 other contestants. She wore a red-coloured dress which the model described that it depicted a volcano in the Philippines.

Catriona Gray’s age, height, weight, education

Catriona Gray was born on January 6, 1994, in Cairns, Queensland in Australia. She is 5 feet 10 inches tall and has won other modelling competition like Little Miss Philippines 1999, Miss World Philippines 2016, Binibining Pilipinas 2018 and now she has been crowned as Miss Universe 2018. She has a brown coloured hair and brown coloured eyes. Catriona Gray went to Trinity Anglican School in Cairns, Australia in her initial years. She later went to learn music and gained a certificate in the Music Theory from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. She posses a black belt in Choi Kwang-Do martial arts and also has a certificate in Outdoor Recreation.

Catriona Gray’s boyfriend, affair and family

Catriona Gray is in a relationship with Clint Bondad. The couple is together for almost 6 years. Hours before Catriona Gray won the title Miss Universe 2018, her boyfriend shared an adorable message for her sharing about the time when they met for the first time. Bondad took to his Instagram and wrote that since the time he had met her in Baguio, in a tiny elevator, he knew that she was different. Catriona Gray is the daughter of Ian Gray (father) from Scotland and Normita Ragas Magnayon (mother) from Oas Albay. She got her name from her paternal grandmother.

Catriona Gray latest photos

