On the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped by devotees with rice, sandalwood and flowers in the Kalash. Make sure you offer prashada to the goddess. After Kalash Dev, the lord of villages, planets and towns, Brahmacharini is worshipped. While worshipping the goddess chant, “Dadhana Kar padmabhyamakshamalakamandalu, Devi Praseedatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama”.

Chaitra Navratri is lauded in the month of Chaitra as per Hindu calendar that falls during the end of spring season. The nine-day festival is associated with the nine incarnations of Maa Shakti. The Goddesses are worshipped for nine-days by devotees by keeping fast. This year Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from March 18, Sunday to March 26, Monday. Celebrating the birthday of Lord Rama, Chaitra Navratri is also known as Rama Navratri. The festival is thoroughly lauded across India. In Andhra Pradesh, it begins with Ugadi while in Maharashtra Rama Navratri begins with Gudi Padwa.

On the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped by devotees with rice, sandalwood and flowers in the Kalash. Make sure you offer prashada to the goddess. After Kalash Dev, the lord of villages, planets and towns, Brahmacharini is worshipped. By worshipping Devi Brahmacharini, devotees attain freedom from troubles and sufferings in life.Singhare Ka Halwa, Kuttu Ki Poori, Sabudana (Sago) khichdi, and Singhare Ke Pakore (Water caltrop is Singhara) are preferred during the Navratri fasting.

ALSO READ: Pune has better governance than Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata: Survey

As per Hindu mythology, Maa Durga resides on earth during the nine-days of Navratri. Therefore, the nine-days are believed to be auspicious. While worshipping the goddess chant, “Dadhana Kar padmabhyamakshamalakamandalu, Devi Praseedatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama”.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2018: Date, Time, Significance and Puja Vidhi for Navratri 2018 after Holi

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2018: What to eat during 9-days of Navratri fast