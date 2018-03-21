On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped. Ku means little, Ushma means energy and Anda mean cosmic egg. During the nine days of Navratri, 9 incarnations of Maa Durga are worshipped. She is known to bring harmony and light to lives of devotees. She is also believed to give directions to the Sun God, Lord Surya.

The nine-day auspicious festival of Hindu religion is thoroughly loved and lauded across the world especially in the northern parts of India. Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are two of the most important Navratri of Hindu festival. While Chaitra falls in the month of March or April, Sharad is lauded in September or October. This year Chaitra Navratri will be lauded from March 18 till March 26. During the nine days of Navratri, 9 incarnations of Maa Durga are worshipped. On the fourth day of Navratri, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped.

Devotees take water in hand and make a wish in front of Maa Kushmanda. Offering flowers and water in Devi’s charan. Offer milk for bathing along with ghee and honey. Devotees usually put a Sari or cloth on the deity along with a sandalwood tilak. Devotees seek Maa Kushmanda’s blessings to improve their health and wealth. She is known to bring harmony and light to lives of devotees. She is also believed to give directions to the Sun God, Lord Surya.

Chant the following mantra to worship Maa Kushmanda;

Surāsampūrṇakalaśaṁ rudhirāplutamēva cha |

Dadhānā hastapadmābhyāṁ kūṣmāṇḍā śubhadāstu mē ||

Ya Devi SarvabhuteshuMaaKushmandaRupenaSamsthita।

NamastasyaiNamastasyaiNamastasyaiNamoNamah॥

Om Devi KushmandayaiNamah॥

