On the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri, Goddess Kaalratri who is also known as Kali, Mahakali, and Shubhamkari is worshipped. This year, the day will be Kaalratri will be observed on March 24. Maa Durga and Maa Saraswati are worshipped with the Utsava Puja. This avatar of the goddess is seen riding a black donkey, she carries sword and iron hook in her left hands while her right hands are in the Abhaya and Varada mudra.

Rituals that are attempted on the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri are:

On the seventh day of Maha Saptami, states like Kerala, Maa Durga is worshipped in the form of Maa Saraswati. Books and music instrument are kept before the goddess for knowledge and insight.

Banana, pomegranate, turmeric, Jayanti, Ashoka, bel, arum plant, and colocasia were used to worship nine planets in which devotees take bath at pre-dawn.

Another ritual that is observed on Mahasaptami is where a pot of holy water with a bunch of mango leaves and coconut is placed in front of Goddess.

In the form of Maha Snan, a mirror with the reflection of Goddess Durga are placed and ritual of bathing to it.

People follow the daily rites which are performed during Chaitra Navratri and chant mantra;

“Maa Durga mantras for all nine days of the Navratri

Om Devi KalaratryaiNamah॥

EkaveniJapakarnapuraNagnaKharasthita।

LamboshthiKarnikakarniTailabhyaktaSharirini॥

VamapadollasallohaLatakantakabhushana।

VardhanaMurdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma KalaratriRupenaSamsthita।

NamastasyaiNamastasyaiNamastasyaiNamoNamah॥”

