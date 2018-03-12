Navratri comes twice in a year. At this period of the time, people for 9 days take a simple diet. Some people also fast for 9 consecutive days, The word Navaratri refers to the nine auspicious nights during which Goddess Durga is worshipped and most people observe fasts. And if you do not know what to eat during these 9 auspicious days, here is a list of eatables you can consume.

As the Chaitra Navratri begins from March 18th, which will also be the beginning of Hindu New Year. On this auspicious occasion, 9 forms of Mother Durga are worshipped. Navratri comes twice in a year. At this period of the time, people for 9 days take a simple diet. Some people also fast for 9 consecutive days. The word Navaratri refers to the nine auspicious nights during which Goddess Durga is worshipped and most people observe fasts. And if you do not know what to eat during these 9 auspicious days, here is a list of eatables you can consume.

Food items like kuttu atta, singhara atta, fresh vegetables, milk, yoghurt and makhanas are preferred as they are quite light on the stomach and can be digested easily during the 9 days fast. Instead of regular salt, rock salt or sendha namak is used as it is pure and unprocessed. Sabudana Khichdi is a dish which is full of carbohydrates and even this gives too much energy boost while fasting. Singhare ke Atte ka Samosa, this yummy snack is made of singhara atta, water chestnut flour, sendha namak and a filling of spiced chironji.

Another delicious dish is Aloo ki Kadhi, the curry is made of potatoes, which is soothing to your mouth. Potatoes can also be mixed with Kutte ka atta with green chillies, milk and ghee. Othe yummy yet light items include Legumes and pulses, Dry fruitsDairy products, Fruits and vegetables, Makhana (fox nuts), Sama Chawal (barnyard millet) and many others.

