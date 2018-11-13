Chhath Puja is meant to worship Sun and his wife Usha. Mostly observed and celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Chhath puja is one of the most pious festivals of India. To save you from the chaos, we have listed down the best Whatsapp statuses, Greetings, Wallpapers, Images and Facebook posts to help you wish your friends and relatives a very Happy Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is meant to worship Sun and his wife Usha. Mostly observed and celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Chhath puja is one of the most pious festivals of India. Not just in India, people celebrate it even in Nepal and Mauritius. Many theories say that the celebration of Chhath Puja goes back to ancient vedas and many of the rituals performed during it resembles the ones that are mentioned in Rig Veda.

During the puja, the devotees thank Goddess Usha and Surya Dev for their blessings they shower. This year, the elaborated puja will be performed between November 11 to November 14. The festival is known to last for 4 days on a whole. From the strict fast of 36 hours to taking a holy bath in a water body, the fesrtival has its own uniqueness. Devotees offer prayer to both the rising and the setting sun. As a matter of fact, it is the only festival which worships the setting sun too.

पूरे हो आपके सारे AIM,

सदा बढती रहे आपकी FAME,

मिलते रहे सबसे प्यार और दोस्ती,

और मिले a lot of Fun & Masti.

आपको और आपके पूरे परिवार की मेरी तरफ से हैप्पी छठ पूजा..!!!!

छठ पूजा आए बनके उजाला,

खुल जाये आप की किस्मत का टला,

हमेशा आप मपैर रहे मेहरबान ऊपर वाला,

यही दुआ करता है आपका ये चाहने वाला.

मंदिर की घंटी , आरती की थाली,

नदी के किनारे सूरज की लाली,

जिंदगी में आए खुशियों की बहार,

आपको मुबारक हो छठ का त्यौहार.

आया है भगवान सूर्य का रथ,

आज हे मनभावन सुनहरी छठ,

और मिले आपको सुख संपति अपार,

छठ की शुभकामनाये करे स्वीकार

एक पुरे साल के बाद,

छठ पूजा का दिन आया है,

सूर्य देव को नमन कर,

हमने इसे धूम धाम से मनाया है,

छठ पूजा की शुभकामनाएँ…!!

इस छठपूजा में आपको प्यार मिले जहाँ का,

ख़ुशी मिले संसार की और

बादशाहत मिले ज़मीं के साथ साथ आसमान की,

छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ…!!

सदा दूर रहो गम की परछाईयों से,

सामना न हो कभी तन्हाइयों से,

हर अरमान हर ख्वाब पूरा हो आपका,

यही दुआ है दिल की गहराइयों से,

छठ पूजा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ…!!

